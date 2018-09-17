Leonard Cohen Tribute | Athens | September 21

On the day when Leonard Cohen would have turned 84, three young singers will come together in the Athens Concert Hall’s gardens to perform songs the late singer-songwriter branded with his low-toned, distinctive style. Nalyssa Green, Sugahspank and Lou Is promise to take listeners on a journey through the dreamy and melancholy universe of this unique artist who passed two years ago. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros in advance and 12 euros at the venue on the night.



Athens Concert Hall, Vasilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali,

tel 210.728.233, www.megaron.gr