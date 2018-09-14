State arrears remain unchanged in July

The government remains slow in its repayment of state dues to suppliers and taxpayers, while the total debts to enterprises keep growing.



According to data released on Friday by the State General Accounting Office, the state’s overdue arrears to third parties remained at 2.727 billion euros at the end of July, the same as in June.



This figure includes outstanding tax rebates, which within one month grew by 84 million euros, to 790 million euros from 706 million euros at end-June.



The government was supposed to bring state dues to third parties down to zero by the end of the bailout program in August.