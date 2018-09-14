Thrace muftis to appeal to EU courts over retirement law

The lawyers of two Muslim religious leaders (muftis) said on Friday they plan to appeal to European Union judicial bodies against a provision voted through the Greek Parliament last month that stipulates their retirement.

The August provision states that muftis in the Greek border region of Western Thrace must retire at the age of 67.



Accordingly, the mufti of Komotini, Cemali Meco, 81, and his counterpart in Xanthi, Mehmet Emin Sinikoglu, 78, must retire as members of the judiciary in early October.



The lawyers said their retirement violates EU law and that they have already appealed to the Council of State, Greece highest administrative court.