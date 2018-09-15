Two additional suitors have appeared for the casino planned for the old Athens airport site at Elliniko. Sources say that they are Miura Holdings, based in Las Vegas, and Clairvest, based in Toronto.



Caesars Entertainment (US), Groupe Lucien Barriere (France), Mohegan Sun (US) and Hard Rock (US) have also expressed an interest in the casino.



It is possible that Miura will cooperate with Mohegan Sun if the latter stays in the race for the casino permit, as the two companies have close relations.



The announcement of the tender is expected to take place next month.