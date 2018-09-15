Police intercept over 2 kilos of cocaine at Athens Airport

Police on Saturday were questioning two foreign nationals believed to have tried to smuggle more than 2 kilograms of cocaine into the country from South America.



Officers initially intercepted a 53-year-old woman at Athens International Airport on Friday and then apprehended her suspected connection, a 51-year-old man in the neighborhood of Patissia.



No details were released about the nationality of the two suspects.



The woman had flown into Athens from Panama via Istanbul, according to police, who found 2.3 kilos of cocaine hidden in shampoo bottles in her luggage.



Separately, police in Preveza, northwestern Greece, arrested a 44-year-old man on drug dealing charges on Saturday after seizing dozens of cannabis plants and weapons from his home in nearby Thesprotia.



Officers uprooted a total of 44 plants, most standing some 2.2 meters tall, and also confiscated a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a revolver and ammunition from his home, along with 264 grams of hashish.