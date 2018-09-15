Two more people die waiting for ambulances, union says

Two more people have died because there weren’t any ambulances to take them to hospital, according to the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN).



The incidents occurred in central Greece earlier this week – in Magnesia on Monday and in Aitoloacarnania on Tuesday.



In a statement, POEDIN said that in the first case, a man fainted during a town festival but there was no ambulance at the nearby Velestino Medical Center.



In the other case, a man was seriously injured in a road accident near the Halkiopoulos Medical Center. An ambulance had to be dispatched from the town of Agrinio but the injured man arrived at the hospital too late and died of his injuries.



No further details were available about the two victims.



Earlier this month, POEDIN said that a 74-year-old British tourist died on the southeastern Aegean island of Kalymnos because there was no ambulance available to take her to the hospital.