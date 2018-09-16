The revival of nationalist populism poses a serious threat to Western democracies. Unfortunately, these countries currently appear to be deficient in the kind of strong personalities that could act as a bulwark against the rising wave of extreme ideologies.



In contrast, the forces of nationalist populism are represented by leaders who are both charismatic and ambitious.

The rise of the internet and social media has unleashed forces that have swept through the postwar structures. It will take a lot of effort in the West to maintain the unity of the European Union and keep extreme voices at bay.



This challenge also concerns Greece. Those currently in charge of the country must understand that by implementing required reforms but at the same time continuing with their supposedly anti-systemic talk they are pushing part of public opinion into the arms of Europe’s and democracy’s most extreme enemies.