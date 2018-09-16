Mitsotakis proposes ENFIA collection by municipalities

Wrapping up his appearance at the Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis elaborated on his pledges to cut taxes and social security contributions and proposed the transfer of the ENFIA property tax to local authorities.

The property tax woud be cut by 30 percent and the responsibility for its collection would go to municipalities, Mitsotakis told a press conference.

"Citizens would see where their taxes go and the [local] administration would be directly accountable and be judged by citizens," he said, responding to a question posed by Kathimerini. The measure would come into effect in 2021 after a transitional period, he said.

Repeating his pledges to reduce taxes and social security contributions and to "tidy up the public sector," Mitsotakis said his government's "first priority" would be the gradual reduction of the cost of borrowing so that Greece is not exposed to markets.

The institutions unfortunately introduced a policy of excessively high primary surpluses, Mitsotakis said. "There is no way the economy can recover under an burden of excessive taxation," he said, adding that he was not worried about the fiscal impact of reducing taxes, believing that cuts would encourage a taxpaying conscience as well as boosting growth.

In the event that ND wins the next elections, Mitsotakis said he will seek the broadest possible alliances, repeating his intention to include politicans from the center-left in his administration, but ruled out cooperation with leftist SYRIZA in a grand coalition.

He also pledged to set up an investigative committee to focus on the first six months of 2015 when the leftist-led government clashed with Greece's creditors.

On the controversial Macedonia name deal, he said ND "did everything possible to avert the signing" and repeated that his party would not support it when it comes to Greece's Parliament. "I want to be very clear: New Democracy will not support this agreement. Whatever I say in Greece I also say abroad."