AEK, PAOK, Olympiakos and Panathinaikos extended their perfect start to the Super League season to three wins in as many matches, with the Yellows and the Reds sitting pretty at the top of the table on Sunday evening. They may be joined by Aris on Monday night.

Champion AEK is on nine points after thrashing Panionios 4-0 on Saturday, four days ahead of its first Champions League game in 12 years at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday. Victor Klonaridis scored twice, after goals by Ezequiel Ponce and Tasos Bakasetas.

Olympiakos, also on nine, had Bibras Natkho to thank for his injury-time winner in the 2-1 result of the Reds against Asteras Tripolis at home on Sunday. Mady Camara had opened the score for the Piraeus team and Martin Tonso had equalized for the Peloponnesians, who remain rooted at the bottom of the table with no points.

PAOK scored a significant 3-1 victory at OFI Crete on Saturday and is on seven points as it started the season from minus two. The Cup winner came from behind, after Manolis Papasterianos’s goal for OFI, through strikes by Diego Biseswar, Leo Matos and Leo Jaba.

Panathinaikos also made it three out of three, but had started the season on minus six. On Sunday it saw off host Larissa 3-1 with Swedish right-back Mattias Johansson scoring twice and Tasos Hatziyiovanis adding the third from the spot. Fatjon Antoni scored for Larissa.

In other weekend games Atromitos downed Lamia 1-0 to join PAOK on seven points, Xanthi shared a 1-1 draw with Panetolikos and PAS Giannina won 2-1 at Apollon Smyrnis.

Aris, also on a perfect record, is hosting Levadiakos on Monday.