Kammenos: 'We will do everything in our power' to prevent FYROM name deal

The head of Greece's junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos on Monday reiterated claims that his nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL) party would not vote to ratify the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

“The agreement will not be ratified. We the government partners will do everything in our power so that it is not ratified. We have clearly said that we will not vote [for the deal]. I have made this commitment publicly some time ago,” Kammenos, who is also defense minister, said in comments to Antenna on Monday morning.

Kammenos went on to say that his small right-wing party would “withdraw its support” from the leftist-led government if the agreement signed in June and settling a decades-old dispute between the two Balkan neighbors is brought to lawmakers for ratification.

“Others will then have to step in as partners to the government,” Kammenos added, belying assurances earlier this month by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that Independent Greeks would not do anything to prevent the agreement from going through.

Kammenos also went on to accuse FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of “saying things that are not in the agreement.”

“The government should complain to the prime minister of FYROM for violating the agreement,” Kammenos said. “Zaev is not explaining that the country will no longer be called 'Macedonia.'”