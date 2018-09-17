Cyprus president visits Athens ahead UN general assembly in New York

President Nicos Anastasiades is on a day visit Monday morning to Athens to meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, just 10 days before a number of meetings take place during the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two men will discuss the Cyprus problem in view of developments following UNSG special envoy Jane Holl Lute’s efforts where she sounded out all interested parties on the prospects of Cyprus talks.

Anastasiades and Tsipras are also expected to discuss the two countries’ trilateral partnerships with countries in the region, and especially the Trilateral Meeting of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt at their leaders’ level to be held in October in Greece.

Next week, the president will attend an Informal Summit of EU heads of state or government that will take place in Salzburg on September 19-20.

He will also travel to New York and meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to CNA News Agency. Anastasiades is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 27, a day prior to his meeting with the UNSG, while a number of sidelines meetings are expected to take place regarding the Cyprus talks.

Anastasiades is traveling to Greece with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, according to an official statement. He is expected to return to Cyprus on Monday evening. [Kathimerini Cyprus Edition]