Upheaval on Athens metro service as person falls on tracks

Service on the Athens metro was thrown into chaos on Monday morning amid reports that a person had fallen onto the tracks on Line 2 (red), connecting Anthoupoli to Elliniko.

Preliminary reports did not provide details, saying only that service was suspended on that particular line and that the incident had caused problems on lines 1 (ISAP) and 2 (Doukissis Plakentias/Athens Airport-Aghia Marina).

It was not clear whether the person survived the fall or whether the incident was an accident.