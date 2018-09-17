Iranian Embassy police guard being probed over Rouvikonas attack

The police officer who was on guard duty at the Iranian Embassy in Athens when it was attacked early on Monday by the Rouvikonas anarchist group has been put under investigation for his handling of the incident.

A video of the incident posted online shows the armed security guard stepping out of his booth on the instructions of a man wearing a crash helmet and holding a tool resembling a hammer.

The man in the helmet then proceeds to smash the booth's windows as other members of the group throw paint on the embassy's facade.

In the video, the police officer is also seen wearing a t-shirt rather than being dressed in full uniform and standing by while around 10 self-professed members of the anarchist group carry out their vandalism attack.

The attackers arrived at the embassy in the well-guarded affluent suburb of Palaio Psychico on motorcycles and sped off right after the incident without being stopped.