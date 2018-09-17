Lee Ranaldo | Athens | September 18

Renowned guitarist and Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo is set to perform a free concert at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Tuesday, September 18, starting at 9.30 p.m. The American musician, producer, singer, visual artist and writer will also tell stories from his early days in New York City and talk about his experiences from his years with Sonic Youth. For details about the show and free transportation to and from the venue, visit www.snfcc.org.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000