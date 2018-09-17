WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Lee Ranaldo | Athens | September 18

TAGS: Music

Renowned guitarist and Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo is set to perform a free concert at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Tuesday, September 18, starting at 9.30 p.m. The American musician, producer, singer, visual artist and writer will also tell stories from his early days in New York City and talk about his experiences from his years with Sonic Youth. For details about the show and free transportation to and from the venue, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,  tel 216.809.1000

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 