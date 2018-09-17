Face Forward | Crete | To October 14

The National Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens (EMST) presents the interactive art project “Face Forward... Into My Home,” in cooperation with UNHCR and with the support of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO). Following its warm reception in Athens, the project has now traveled to the Makasi Gate in Iraklio, where it will remain through October 14, in the framework of the municipal festival “Crete, One History, 5+1 Civilizations,” and includes the participation of refugees who reside on the island. “Face Forward” focuses on the stories of people who have been forced to leave their homelands and are rebuilding their lives in Greece. It includes storytelling workshops inspired by a selection of contemporary artworks from the EMST collection and an exhibition featuring photo portraits and recorded personal stories of refugees and asylum seekers who are now living in Greece and benefiting from the UN Refugee Agency’s integration and accommodation program (ESTIA). Opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.



Makasi Gate, Plastira Avenue, Iraklio