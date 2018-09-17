New arrivals in Lesvos push number of migrants above 11,000

The number of refugees and migrants topped 11,000 in Lesvos after 615 more asylum seekers reached the eastern Aegean island in the past three days alone, according to official data published on Monday.



Based on the information, 98 migrants of various nationalities arrived at the island on September 14, 193 on the 15th and 324 on the 16th.



The high number of arrivals – one of the largest in recent years and the biggest for 2018 – pushed the total number of asylum seekers trapped in Lesvos to 11,053.



Of those people, 8,912 are staying at the – already overcrowded – identification center in Moria, 1,185 live in Kara Tepe camp and the rest in smaller structures.