Illegal hotel facilities demolished in coastal suburb

Illegal structures belonging to a hotel in the coastal suburb of Anavyssos, eastern Attica, were demolished on Monday.



The buildings housing hotel facilities had been deemed illegal in 1997, 2010 and 2016 and were slated for demolition, but nonetheless remained in use.



A beach bar belonging to the same hotel will also be demolished in the coming days.



Monday's demolitions were the first ordered by the Environment Ministry along the Athens-Sounio coast and more are expected to follow over the next 12 months.