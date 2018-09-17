NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police seize more than 76 kilos of hashish in Evros

TAGS: Crime

Police in the border region of Evros, northeastern Greece, said on Monday they seized more than 76 kilograms of unprocessed hashish in a Sunday night raid.

Two foreign nationals, aged 25 and 17, were arrested as they tried to transport the drugs across the Evros River to Turkey aboard a plastic dinghy.

The two men had earlier entered Greece illegally from Turkey. The two men were scheduled to appear before a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 