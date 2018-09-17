Police seize more than 76 kilos of hashish in Evros

Police in the border region of Evros, northeastern Greece, said on Monday they seized more than 76 kilograms of unprocessed hashish in a Sunday night raid.



Two foreign nationals, aged 25 and 17, were arrested as they tried to transport the drugs across the Evros River to Turkey aboard a plastic dinghy.



The two men had earlier entered Greece illegally from Turkey. The two men were scheduled to appear before a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli.