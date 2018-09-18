Camera footage shows speed of fire spreading in Mati

Video footage, taken from a security camera on a house in Mati, the coastal settlement that bore the brunt of July's deadly wildfires, reveals the speed at which the blaze spread on the fateful afternoon of July 23.

The video, which was aired on Skai television, shows the fire spreading from 6.07 p.m. as the wind intensifies. In just one minute, thick smoke engulfs the scene and the fire ravages around the property.

The July wildfires killed 99 people, wrecked scores of homes and razed large expanses of forestland.