Authorities brace for rallies in memory of slain rapper Fyssas

Police were on Tuesday bracing for rallies commemorating Pavlos Fyssas, the 34-year-old rapper killed by a self-professed member of Golden Dawn five years ago in Keratsini, near Piraeus.

Rallies are planned for all over the country including one due to start at 5.30 p.m. at the spot of Fyssas's slaying and to culminate at the offices of Golden Dawn in Piraeus.

Police hope to avert clashes between the protesters and members of far-right groups.

Members of far-left and anarchist groups are also planning a large rally in Thessaloniki in the afternoon.