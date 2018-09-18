Thessaloniki police investigate attack on two men by gang of four

Police in northern Greece were on Tuesday investigating an assault against two men, aged 39 and 47, on the street in the suburb of Nea Michaniona late on Monday by four attackers.

According to investigators, the two pedestrians came under attack by the four men who got out of a car and physically attacked them.

The victims were transferred by ambulance to the city's Papanikolaou hospital for first aid treatment to minor injuries.

The motive for the assault remained unclear.

