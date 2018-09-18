Firefighters battle large blaze near monastery on Zakynthos

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a large blaze on forestland near the Yperagathos Monastery in the area of Koiliomenos on Zakynthos.

Strong winds were hampering the efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze which has two fronts, according to reports.

Five water-dropping aircraft were dispatched to aid the efforts of firefighters on the ground.

Regional Governor Constantinos Kyriakopoulos traveled to the Ionian island to coordinate the effort.

