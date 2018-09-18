Gov't spokesman concedes Lesvos migrant camp at its limits

The migrant reception center at Moria on Lesvos is at its limits, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos conceded on Tuesday in a briefing to journalists.

Responding to a question about the situation on the island, which remains a key destination for smuggling boats from Turkey, Tzanakopoulos said there are around 9,000 migrants living in the overcrowded Moria center.

He added that efforts to decongest the island and transfer migrants to the mainland are continuing.

Separately, questioned about comments by junior coalition leader Panos Kammenos about the Macedonia name deal, which the latter has vowed to oppose even it means the collapse of the government, Tzanakopoulos said Kammenos's views were respected but would cause "no problems" in the administration.

