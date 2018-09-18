American Farm School BBQ | Athens | October 14

The American Farm School is holding its annual Country & Western BBQ on Sunday, October 14, at the Athens Tennis Club. The event is aimed at acquainting the public with the important work being done by the Thessaloniki-based nonprofit institute in support of the rural communities of Greece and the Balkans, with all proceeds going toward its scholarship fund and other educational activities. Tickets cost 35 euros for adults and 20 euros for kids and can be booked by calling Katerina Kourouktsidou at 6972.486.109 or emailing her at katerina.kourouk@gmail.com.

Athens Tennis Club, 2 Vassilissis Olgas,

Zappeio Gardens