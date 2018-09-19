Houliaras Drawings | Athens | To November 24

The Benaki Museum's Ghika Gallery presents a collection of recently discovered drawings by the acclaimed Greek expressionist painter Nikos Houliaras (1940-2015) dating from his student days at the Athens School of Fine Arts to the end of his career. Initially abstract, like his paintings, Houliaras’s drawings are subsequently inundated with a human presence, while those from the 1960s and 70s represent a kind of personal diary. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ghika Gallery, 3 Kriezotou,

tel 210.361.5702, www.benaki.gr