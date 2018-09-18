Man who held rape victim hostage sentenced to 42 years

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to 42 years in jail on Tuesday over the abduction and repeated rape of a 23-year-old university student whom he held hostage in his basement apartment in the Athens neighborhood of Dafni in May, 2017.

The three-member appeals court panel said there were no mitigating circumstances and rejected his claim she stayed at his home and had consented to have sex with him. He was also convicted for the possession of child pornography.

The prosecutor described him as “perverted” and “satanic.”

The woman was reportedly found tied up in a basement room that was fitted with cameras.

She had told the court that the incident resulted in serious health problems. She was hospitalized in a state of severe shock after her rescue.