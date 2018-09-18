FEBIS AGM and conference to take place in Athens

The Federation of Business Information Service (FEBIS) has chosen Athens as the location for its annual general meeting and a two-day conference tomorrow and on Friday, with the support of the ICAP group of companies.



The meeting will bring together credit information companies and organizations from all over the world involved in providing business information and debt collection services.



The main topic of the conference, which will be taking place in parallel with the general meeting, is the role of machine learning and artificial intelligence in assessing corporate risk.



ICAP chairman and chief executive Nikitas Konstantellos said, “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are already having a significant impact on risk assessment management, operating risk and market risk, as well as on the regulatory compliance of each enterprise in the institutional and broader context of its activity.”