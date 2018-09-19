The tender for the concession of the operation of the Egnatia Odos highway in northern Greece is set to be delayed by a few more weeks following the rejection by the European Commission’s Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the pricing policy proposed.

There was also an issue raised concerning the certification of tunnels by the competent regulator, which has an April 2019 deadline per the commitment Greece has made to its creditors.

Out of the Egnatia highway’s 73 tunnels, 17 have still not been certified.