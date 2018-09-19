Swiss hiker stranded on Mount Athos located by rescue crews

Greek rescue crews searching for a Swiss tourist who was stranded on Mount Athos, northern Greece, on Tuesday was located in an area between the monasteries of Simonos Petras and Dionysiou on Wednesday morning.

The 67-year-old man called the European emergency number on Tuesday to say he had been injured and lost his orientation while hiking.

An operation was underway to transfer the man to the nearest hospital.

The peninsula of Mount Athos is home to 20 Eastern Orthodox monasteries under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.