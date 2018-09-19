Oil tanker runs aground in Milos, no leak reported

Photo from www.miloslife.gr

A Greek-flagged oil tanker run aground in shallow waters at the beach of Kanavas, on the island of Milos, on Wednesday morning, while trying to dock at the pier.



FRES, with a crew of 16 Greek nationals onboard, was sailing from Lesvos to Milos carrying 1,000 tons of fuel oil.



So far, no oil leaks have been reported and the vessel does not appear to be taking in water.



A coast guard vessel and a ship tasked with cleanup operations are on their way to inspect the tanker.