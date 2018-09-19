Tsipras, Avramopoulos discuss migration ahead of Salzburg summit

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens on Wednesday to discuss plans to improve the management of migratory flows, ahead of the informal summit meeting in Salzburg later today.



According to Tsipras’ office, the two officials discussed the joint EU-Turkey Statement and the coordination of Greek authorities with the European commission.



The visit came against a backdrop of mounting reports on the dismal conditions at the Moria reception and processing center on the island of Lesvos.



Some 9,000 people, including children, remain crammed into the hotspot – which has a capacity of just 3,000 – despite the fact that Greece has received 1.6 billion euros from the EU to manage the migration crisis.



Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas conceded on Tuesday that the camp has reached its limit and said efforts are under way for its decongestion.