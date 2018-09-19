Charity Concert | Athens | September 23

Singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos, along with singer Marina Satti, the band Fones kai Chores and the Alkman Group, among others, will be performing in a charity concert at the Herod Atticus Theater on Sunday, September 23. Proceeds from the event will go toward a campaign for the prevention of gynaecological cancers. Tickets, which cost 15-60 euros, can be purchased at www.ticketservices.gr, at the Athens box office (39 Panepistimiou) and Public stores, and by calling 210.723.4567. The concert starts at 9 p.m.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807