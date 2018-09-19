Cult Movies | Thessaloniki | September 20-26

The Film Club of employees at state broadcaster ERT3 and the Center of Film Studies and Research pay tribute to diabolical and/or scheming female characters who have achieved cult status with a program of 13 films being screened at the Apollon open-air cinema. The program is as follows: Thursday, 8 p.m. “Ascenseur pour L'echafaud,” 10 p.m. “Les diaboliques”; Friday, 8 p.m. “The Girl on a Motorcycle,” 10 p.m. “Betty Blue”; Saturday, 8 p.m. “Zee and Co,” 10 p.m. “The Hunger”; Sunday, 8 p.m. “Le repos du guerrier,” 10 p.m. “Repulsion”; Monday, 9.30 p.m. “Midnight Lace”; Tuesday, 8 p.m. “Bonnie and Clyde,” 10 p.m. “Niagara”; Wednesday, 8 p.m. “To Have and Have Not,” 10 p.m. “Pushover.” Tickets cost 5 euros per screening or 7 euros per night (two films).

Apollon, 4 Satantaporou,

tel 2310.828.642