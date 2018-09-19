Julie | Athens | September 20

The Athens Concert Hall will be screening a performance of the UK National Theater's successful new production “Julie” on Thursday, September 20. Directed by Carrie Cracknell and starring Vanessa Kirby and Eric Kofi Abrefa, this new version of August Strindberg’s play “Miss Julie,” written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and fiercely relevant in its new setting of contemporary London. The screening will be in English with English subtitles and starts at 9 p.m. Admission costs 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis

Sofias, tel 210.728.233