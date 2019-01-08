Moralis Retrospective | Athens | To February 10

The Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex has extended its successful retrospective exhibition on the great Greek painter Yiannis Moralis (1916-2009) to February 10, due to popular demand. One of the country's leading 20th-century artists, Moralis was a painter, print-maker, set designer and teacher, and excelled in all his different capacities. Bringing together paintings, sculptures, architectural commissions, record covers and book illustrations, the show sheds light on his remarkable evolution as an artist as well as on his private life. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The show is organized in cooperation with the Greek National Gallery, the Cultural Foundation of the National Bank of Greece and Zoumboulakis Galleries, with the support of the painter’s family.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr