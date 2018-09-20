MULTIMEDIA |

 
Kathimerini, NYT celebrate 20 years of partnership

Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president, international of The New York Times Company, speaks at an event at the Hilton Athens on Tuesday night marking the 20th anniversary of the newspaper’s partnership with Kathimerini – an alliance, Dunbar-Johnson noted, ‘based on shared values.’ As part of the event, which was also addressed by Kathimerini owner Themis Alafouzos, Dunbar-Johnson and NYT columnist Roger Cohen participated in a discussion on the state of media, truth and democracy, moderated by Kathimerini executive editor Alexis Papachelas. [Nikos Kokkalias] 

