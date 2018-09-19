NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police uncover illegal excavation for antiquities in northern Greece

TAGS: Crime

Six people were arrested on Wednesday for conducting illegal excavations in search of antiquities under the ground floor of a listed building in the town of Veria, northern Greece.

The suspects – four Greeks, aged 68, 42, 38 and 32, and two foreign nationals, aged 33 and 31 – were collared during a raid by police at the building which is located in the town’s historic quarter.

Among the many items seized were a metal detector, a small crane, a wide range of excavating tools, a gas mask, a tether strap, gloves, flashlights and an intercom system.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 