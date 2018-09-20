The government remains a long way from getting the green light to cancel the implementation planned pension cuts in January, as an informal meeting in Germany indicated on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos met with his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, and European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers who belong to the European Socialist Party.

In response to a question from Kathimerini regarding Scholz’s reaction to the Greek pension proposals, a source close to Tsakalotos said that the Greek minister “explained the government’s views and there is interest in further discussion.”

The same source estimated that the result of upcoming talks will depend “on the discussions and on how convincing the government’s arguments are,” a sign pointing to Athens “being at a rather good point.”

In an interview with the Newpost.gr website earlier in the day, Tsakalotos had said that the government will explain its arguments at the highest political level, “hoping that logic will prevail.” This may suggest that the issue will be decided at the level of heads of state at an EU summit rather than at the Eurogroup.