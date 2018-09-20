Hellenic American Leadership Council helps orphans who lost home in Attica wildfires

A photo from the Lyreio Foundation shows the massive extent of destruction sustained by its orphanage in Neos Voutzas in the July 23 blaze.

The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) has donated 150,000 dollars to SOS Children’s Villages for the support of 17 orphaned children whose home was destroyed in this summer's wildfires in Attica.

The 17 children have been placed in the care of SOS Children’s Villages Greece following the destruction of the Lyreio Foundation orphanage in Neos Voutzas in the July 23 fire, which claimed 99 lives in eastern Attica and left hundreds injured.

“We are proud to partner with SOS Children’s Villages once again to support orphaned children in Greece,” said Endy D. Zemenides, executive director of HALC. “In the face of crisis, children are always the most vulnerable. We are confident that SOS will provide quality care for the children and help them to overcome the trauma they have endured.”

SOS Children’s Villages, the largest organization dedicated to the care of orphaned and abandoned children, has worked in Greece since 1975, providing shelter and support.

“It is unfortunate to see the direct impact the wildfires have had on vulnerable and orphaned children, but also comforting to know that our partners at HALC are always ready to lend a helping hand,” said George Protopapas, the national director of SOS Children’s Villages Greece.

“We are grateful to them for bringing the Hellenic Community together once again in support Greece’s most vulnerable children. HALC’s commitment early on to our relief efforts allowed us to respond quickly and with assurance that we would have resources to care for these children,” he said.