Jeffrey Eugenides | Thessaloniki & Athens | September 25 & 27

Pulitzer Prize winning Greek-American author Jeffrey Eugenides will be talking about his work and issues relating to identity during a two-stop visit to Greece. On Tuesday, September 25, he will be in Thessaloniki in the framework of events on the occasion of the US being the honored country at this year’s international trade fair in the northern port city. He will speak at Aristotle University's Faculty of Philosophy (Old Building) in conversation with associate professor Tatiani Rapatzikou from the Department of American Literature, starting at 7 p.m. On Thursday, September 27, he will be in Athens for a discussion with author Kallia Papadaki and journalist/book critic Mikela Hartoulari at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), starting at 8 p.m. The conversation will be in English with consecutive translation. Entry is free for the public through an electronic pre-subscription that has already started at www.snfcc.org and with priority passes that will be distributed as of 6.30 p.m. on the day of the event at the SNFCC. The doors will open at 7.30. After the end of the event, the author will be available to sign copies of his books. Eugenides’s visit is part of the Athens 2018 World Book Capital celebrations organized by the Municipality of Athens with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the US Embassy in Athens.



Aristotle University, Egnatia & Ethnikis Antistaseos, tel 2310.995.173;

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000