Luiz Veloso | Athens | To November 2

The Brazilian Embassy's cultural center in Athens, Casa do Brasil, presents “Fragments,” an exhibition of works by Luiz Veloso, in which the artist explores the notion of memories and how we remember/reconstruct them with the passage of time. The show runs through November 2. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Casa do Brasil, 23 Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.721.3039