The DEAFestival for deaf and hard of hearing individuals will take place at Pedion tou Areos park, the Trianon Cinema (21 Kodringtonos, Patission) and the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou) from September 21 to 24, bringing the community in Greece together and raising awareness among the general public with a plethora of events. For details, visit www.deafestival.gr.