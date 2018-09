Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday as improved risk sentiment in global markets allowed the market to recover some ground from the previous day’s sharp sell-off.



Italy’s 10-year paper fell five basis points on Thursday morning to 2.80 percent, before rising to 2.82 percent with markets continuing to digest headlines on the 2019 budget.



The move lower reflects a broader appetite for risk, which also helped to push Spanish and Greek yields down by as much as six basis points, and fueled demand for two large bond auctions, by Spain and France.



The Greek benchmark 10-year bond saw its yield slide three basis points to 4.07 percent on Thursday.



