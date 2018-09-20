Police arrest four men holding 65 migrants for ransom

Police said on Thursday they had arrested four members of a gang that was holding 65 undocumented migrants against their will in a rural area outside the village of Megali Volvi near Thessaloniki.



Three of the suspects – all foreign nationals – were arrested on Wednesday as they were heading for a remote makeshift shelter in two cars to drop off migrants.



It is understood the suspects had demanded ransom money from the migrants' relatives in exchange for their release.



After a search of the premises, police said they found 65 migrants who were being held without their consent and arrested another man who served as a guard.



Police said they were looking for other gang members.