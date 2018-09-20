Greece participates in Operation Bright Star 2018

Greece took part in the multinational military exercise Bright Star 2018 that began on September 8 and ended on Thursday.



Land, air, naval and special forces from Greece, Egypt, the US, Jordan and Saudi Arabia took part in the exercise off the coast of Egypt.



It was coordinated by the Egyptian Armed Forces and the US Central Command.



Greece took part with four F-16 fighter jets, three Apache helicopters, a frigate and 60 officers.