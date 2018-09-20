Philopappou muggers linked to more robberies

The three men who were arrested last month over the death of a 25-year-old student who fell off a cliff on the capital’s Philopappou Hill during an attempted mugging last month have been linked to another three robberies, a statement from Athens Police Headquarters (GADA) said on Thursday.



The three – two Pakistani nationals and an Iraqi – have been charged with manslaughter.



They are said to have admitted to trying to mug the 25-year-old but claimed they had no intention of killing him.