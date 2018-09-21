Every time that Greek government officials get the chance to speak to foreign investors, they unfortunately realize the extent of the damage caused by the coalition’s foot-dragging and the occasional wars it declares on certain major – if not emblematic – investment projects that the country so desperately needs to get back on its feet.

The obstacles placed before the multi-billion-euro development project at the site of Athens’s former international airport at Elliniko, on the capital’s southern coast, or the investment at the Skouries gold mine in northern Greece, always seem to be described by officials of the leftist-led government as isolated cases. But this is simply not true.

Even more importantly, potential investors treat projects like the aforementioned examples as test cases, as they want to see whether they should place their trust in Greece and if it is worth investing their capital in the country’s economy.