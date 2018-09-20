The Finance Ministry tabled a draft law in Parliament on Thursday that provides for the immediate repayment of deducted income tax and value-added tax to corporations and individuals for amounts up to 10,000 euros.

The rebates will be paid out without the prior scrutiny of each taxpayer, although the tax administration will be granted the right to perform random checks.

The ministry’s objective is by the end of the year to clear its stock of outstanding tax rebates overdue for more than 90 days.

Another clause in the bill grants pay rises to employees appointed after November 1, 2011 to positions at the ministry, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, the Hellenic Statistical Authority, the State Legal Council, the Deposits and Loans Fund and the Capital Market Commission.

