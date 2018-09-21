Turkey warns Cyprus over planned drilling for gas in EEZ

Ankara issued new warnings against Greece and Cyprus over the latter’s planned drilling activity for gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to a statement issued by the Turkish National Security Council which met on Thursday under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The Council, which discussed developments in the Aegean and the Mediterranean among others, said in its statement that Turkey will defend the rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” using any means necessary.



The comments came a few days ahead of the general meeting of the United Nations which will discuss the possibility of restarting talks on Cyprus and the start of Exxon-Mobil and Total’s planned drillings in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone in autumn.