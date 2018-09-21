The conservative opposition leader in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) indicated a subtle shift in his stance towards the Prespes Agreement achieved with Greece, based on comments made in a show on broadcaster TV21.



VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said if the people vote in favour of the deal in the referendum on September 30, then his party “will respect this decision” when the constitutional changes foreseen in the agreement are tabled in Parliament.



Mickoski said his supporters should vote “with their conscience” in the upcoming referendum on changing the country's name to North Macedonia.



He said his party is in favour of EU and NATO membership but against the deal struck with Greece last June.



Asked why VMRO-DPMNE did not call on its voters to vote against the Prespes Agreement, he said he would have done so if the question was limited to the deal and didn’t “manipulate” citizens by connecting it with EU and NATO accession.